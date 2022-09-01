ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maui man accidentally shoots himself in the hand

By Julissa Briseno
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man at the Ukumehame Firing Range accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to the Maui Police Department.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 11:34 a.m.

Officers responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand as he was trying to clear his pistol.

Maui Police said the victim is a 73-year-old male from Pukalani.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

