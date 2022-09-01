Read full article on original website
Perry vs. Madison football: Pirates pitch shutout, retain possession of Little Brown Jug, 37-0
With their six-year control of the Little Brown Jug on the line, Perry made the four-mile trip to Madison on Sept. 2 for an out-of-conference matchup. From the opening whistle to the end, Perry was in control. The Pirates were able to establish their rushing attack early and moved the...
Lake Erie drops heartbreaker to Hillsdale to open 2022 campaign
The defeat was heartbreaking, to be sure. Yet in the immediate wake of a 35-31 loss to Hillsdale (Mich.) in the season opener for both Great Midwest Athletic Conference teams, first-year Lake Erie coach D.J. Boldin and his players chose to focus on the positives and lessons that need to be learned.
Gilmour vs. Chardon boys soccer: Lancers gut out frenetic 4-3 win
And to think observers assumed the fireworks were coming mid-afternoon Sept. 3 at Chardon as the reigning two-time Division III state champion Hilltoppers were welcoming a visiting Florida powerhouse on the gridiron. In actuality, the fireworks began for the day with futbol, not football. In that facet, the visitors reigned.
Chardon vs. First Baptist Academy football: Hilltoppers go overtime to top Lions, 31-24
You’ll have to excuse Heath Fetchik and Trey Liebhardt if they weren’t quite themselves in the raucous celebration following their team’s 31-24 overtime victory over visiting First Baptist Academy (Fla.) on Sept. 3. They didn’t have much left in the ol’ gas tank to celebrate too vigorously....
Benedictine edged by Cleveland Heights, 22-21
Benedictine bounced back in a big way from a 31-0 loss at Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 3 against visiting unbeaten Cleveland Heights at Euclid. In fact, the Bengals never trailed until the final 30 seconds of the game. Unfortunately for Benedictine, defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory...
Gilmour outlasts rival Hawken, 41-34, for seventh straight win in series
Gilmour’s path back toward Gates Mills on Sept. 2 following its annual neighborhood rivalry game with Hawken can likely be summarized in one phrase turn: Exhausting but entertaining. Andy Kavcic ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, Tommy McCrone hauled in a 99-yard TD pass from...
Case Western Reserve struggles in blowout loss to Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins, ranked No.10 on D3football.com, paid a visit to DiSanto Stadium in a season lidlifter Sept. 3 to take on Case Western Reserve and played the role of rude guest to the hilt in a 54-14 rout. The Blue Jays racked up 580 yards of offense and 30 first...
