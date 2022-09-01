ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake Erie drops heartbreaker to Hillsdale to open 2022 campaign

The defeat was heartbreaking, to be sure. Yet in the immediate wake of a 35-31 loss to Hillsdale (Mich.) in the season opener for both Great Midwest Athletic Conference teams, first-year Lake Erie coach D.J. Boldin and his players chose to focus on the positives and lessons that need to be learned.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Gilmour vs. Chardon boys soccer: Lancers gut out frenetic 4-3 win

And to think observers assumed the fireworks were coming mid-afternoon Sept. 3 at Chardon as the reigning two-time Division III state champion Hilltoppers were welcoming a visiting Florida powerhouse on the gridiron. In actuality, the fireworks began for the day with futbol, not football. In that facet, the visitors reigned.
CHARDON, OH
Benedictine edged by Cleveland Heights, 22-21

Benedictine bounced back in a big way from a 31-0 loss at Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 3 against visiting unbeaten Cleveland Heights at Euclid. In fact, the Bengals never trailed until the final 30 seconds of the game. Unfortunately for Benedictine, defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Case Western Reserve struggles in blowout loss to Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins, ranked No.10 on D3football.com, paid a visit to DiSanto Stadium in a season lidlifter Sept. 3 to take on Case Western Reserve and played the role of rude guest to the hilt in a 54-14 rout. The Blue Jays racked up 580 yards of offense and 30 first...
CLEVELAND, OH

