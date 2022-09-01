Read full article on original website
2022 Canfield Fair wraps up
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
DeWine makes appearance at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After visiting a lemonade stand in Austintown, Gov. Mike DeWine made his way to the Canfield Fair. There, he interacted with other fairgoers, joined by his wife Fran. While there, First News caught up with him, asking about things that are important to people here...
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last day to visit Wagon Trails Animal Park in Trumbull County. In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last. The Bertok family has run the facility for 23 years. At its peak, over...
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair. Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday. Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning...
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The falls at Lanterman’s Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Over the summer, the falls had a slower trickle due to less rainfall. Kevin Eagon worked in the area for around 20 years and was thrilled to see the...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
Recovery: Cortland girl overcomes rare cancer
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past couple of years, we’ve been following the story of Brielle Butler, a 3-year-old girl in Cortland who spent the past two years battling a rare form of cancer, all during the pandemic. Now, Brielle is a feisty toddler getting ready to...
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due to flooding. The Skyway Drive-In in Warren posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that their concession stand had flooded. As a result, the theater will not be open Monday for Labor Day.
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
Kid’s lemonade stand honors their late aunt
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local kids set up a lemonade stand to honor their Aunt “Mimi” who passed away earlier this summer. The lemonade stand was at a house off Market Street. The community has been very gracious donating cookies, shirts, cups, paper products and dish towels for the lemonade stand.
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Side duplex is a complete loss after a fire broke out Monday evening. Youngstown Fire crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of Mahoning Avenue. Youngstown fire officials tell us they believe the fire started on...
Asst. prosecutor warns parents of social media trap
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Like it or not, social media has become part of our lives. Many parents on Facebook and Instagram enjoy sharing pictures of their kids. While it may seem harmless, those posts might end up giving out unintended personal information to strangers. Columbiana County Assistant Prosecutor...
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday. The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.
Boardman Township roads flood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a round of flash flooding and a tornado warning, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways. The township is working with the state to help block affected roadways. Loree asked drivers to stay out of high waters. Video...
