Pooler, GA

allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
SAVANNAH, GA
Pooler, GA
Government
City
Pooler, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
wtoc.com

Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
13WMAZ

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says

ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning. The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a...
SAVANNAH, GA
idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Circle K lowers gas .40 per gallon for three hours Thursday

Grice Connect followers saw prices fall on our ranking of lowest gas prices in Statesboro at the Circle K’s on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and headed over for savings. Every morning at 5:30 am we share a goodmorning story that includes a picture of the day, local weather, local sports scores and the lowest gas prices in town.
STATESBORO, GA

