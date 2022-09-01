Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Aug 27 – Sept 4, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. CHICK-FIL-A OF STATESBORO. 352 E NORTHSIDE DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
wtoc.com
Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
allongeorgia.com
Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September
The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
wtoc.com
Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19. As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
One of Statesboro’s oldest trees falls on Savannah Avenue
Saturday afternoon one of Statesboro’s oldest trees in the 300 block of Savannah Avenue fell. The tree huge oak tree is believed to have been planted in the early 1900’s according to Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the Bulloch County Historical Society and resident of Savannah Avenue.
wtoc.com
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
wtoc.com
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
wtoc.com
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says
ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning. The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a...
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Circle K lowers gas .40 per gallon for three hours Thursday
Grice Connect followers saw prices fall on our ranking of lowest gas prices in Statesboro at the Circle K’s on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and headed over for savings. Every morning at 5:30 am we share a goodmorning story that includes a picture of the day, local weather, local sports scores and the lowest gas prices in town.
