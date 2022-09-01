Read full article on original website
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Gunfire leaves 9 dead, nearly 2 dozen others hurt in Philly over Labor Day weekend
Another violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves nine people killed and nearly two dozen others injured in shootings throughout the city. Four teens were shot this weekend.
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council
North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
Gunshots heard in Center City creates chaos as visitors attempt to flee; 5 juveniles in custody
CENTER CITY - Panic and chaos among people visiting Philadelphia's Fashion District Sunday evening as gunfire was heard at 9th and Market Streets, causing visitors to run. Officials said shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near 9th and Market Streets. Responding officers found shell casings in the rear alley...
Boardwalk businesses thriving in busy post-COVID summer at the Jersey shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Among the many small businesses hammered during the COVID-19 pandemic, beach shops that thrive on a short window of opportunity to turn a profit are finally bouncing back. As thousands flocked to the shore for summer's unofficial last hurrah this Labor Day Weekend, shop owners reported...
Made in America: The star-studded party on the Parkway continues
FAIRMOUNT - Labor Day weekend Made in America is taking over the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The headliner on Saturday was Tyler, the Creator. The two-day music festival is in its 10th year and features three stages with performances all day and night. "They never miss with the lineup,"...
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
Crash leads to double shooting in Juniata Park Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A crash led to a fight and then a shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park. It happened near Castor Avenue and Bristol Street. Police say it all started when a gray car rear-ended a white SUV. After that, police say, several men began fighting. A man, who was in the SUV, allegedly shot one of the men who was in the other car because he was allegedly attacking his father. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his own father. But police say the man who fired the gun did have a license to carry.
Made in America: Cleanup underway after thousands pack Ben Franklin Parkway for music festival
FAIRMOUNT - Crews are hard at work getting the Ben Franklin Parkway back to normal after a successful "Made in America" festival came to an end Sunday night. Thousands attended the 10-year anniversary of the Philadelphia music festival to mark the unofficial final weekend of summer, bring huge crowds into the city.
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
A 37-year-old man was shot at least four times and killed outside a South Philadelphia corner store. Bullets tore into the store, narrowly missing customers inside.
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
Innocent bystander critically wounded after shooting at SW Philadelphia intersection, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia injures two people, one critically, in two separate vehicles. According to officials, The shooting happened at Elmwood Avenue and Gross Street Sunday afternoon, around 4:30. A vehicle with young people, either in their teens, or possibly early 20s, pulled up alongside another...
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
Philly man sentenced for sending intimate images of ex-girlfriend to her family, friends
A Philadelphia man faces probation, community service and anger management counseling after he admitted to sending intimate photos of an Upper Moreland woman to her family and friends after their relationship ended. Marc Adam Gorski, 25, of the 3800 block of Kipling Place, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
Driver sought after a woman is killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are seeking the driver after they say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as 26-year-old LesMarie Velazquez, was reportedly crossing at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street when she was hit by a vehicle around 2:55 a.m.
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
