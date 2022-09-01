ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
billypenn.com

Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council

North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
fox29.com

Made in America: The star-studded party on the Parkway continues

FAIRMOUNT - Labor Day weekend Made in America is taking over the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The headliner on Saturday was Tyler, the Creator. The two-day music festival is in its 10th year and features three stages with performances all day and night. "They never miss with the lineup,"...
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
fox29.com

Labor Day weekend shootings: 27 shot, 8 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 27 people were shot across the city, eight of them killed. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.
CBS Philly

Crash leads to double shooting in Juniata Park Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A crash led to a fight and then a shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park. It happened near Castor Avenue and Bristol Street. Police say it all started when a gray car rear-ended a white SUV. After that, police say, several men began fighting. A man, who was in the SUV, allegedly shot one of the men who was in the other car because he was allegedly attacking his father. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his own father. But police say the man who fired the gun did have a license to carry. 
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
