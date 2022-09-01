ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community comes together to mourn victim of Baltimore's mass shooting

By Ashley McDowell
 5 days ago
People came together to remember one young man whose life was cut short due to gun violence in Baltimore.

Balloons released into the sky at a vigil for 24-year-old Kenyon "Yonnie" Smith who died in the mass shooting that also injured six on Park Heights and Shirley Avenue.

The shooting in Northwest Baltimore happened shortly after noon on Aug. 24.

Surveillance video shows the shooters pulling up in a 2016 Silver Lexus before firing shots. Kenyon "Yonnie" Smith was killed.

Candles were lit, balloons were lifted and tears were shed as family, friends and those close to Smith gathered at the area where the shooting occurred, talking about what they remember about him.

"Yonnie is the son I never had, he came into my life and brought joy to me," a friend told WMAR-2 News.

"One thing I can say about my little cousin is that he had a great heart. He was a very good brother," Smith's cousin said.

"He always called me Uncle Chuck. He always wanted to be right. I don't care what we got into, he had to have the last words," a friend said.

"Everybody knows that Yonnie had a very very old spirit, a very, very old soul," a friend said. "It was wise, it was kind, it was compassionate."

Churches in the area also joined in congregations for a neighborhood prayer walk.

“Today, we decided to come out and show our support for the community to let the community know we are here for them, to also push back on this Black on Black violence that is happening within the community at large,” said Holy Nativity Vicar Rev. Karen Mercer.

The Prayer Walk started at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and moving to Church of Holy Nativity and then on to the site of the shooting.

"We're saying enough is enough, we're saying we can do better. We're saying that we have to hold those individuals accountable for what they have done,” said Lynell Aljoe-Thurman, Pastor at St.. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

