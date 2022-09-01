ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

16-year-old hit by bullet to hand in Akron police shooting, authorities say

AKRON, Ohio – A teenage boy was shot Saturday night by an Akron police officer who was responding to the area after hearing gunshots, police said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Longview Avenue, just west of Manchester Road in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said in a news release.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

