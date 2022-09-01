Read full article on original website
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
16-year-old hit by bullet to hand in Akron police shooting, authorities say
AKRON, Ohio – A teenage boy was shot Saturday night by an Akron police officer who was responding to the area after hearing gunshots, police said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Longview Avenue, just west of Manchester Road in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said in a news release.
No turn signal: Driver threatens shooting
The Fairview Park Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
‘It’s tragic’: East Cleveland residents speak out after mass bar shooting
A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration for alumni of Shaw High School ended in a mass shooting outside an East Cleveland bar early Monday morning.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Parma fire and police joint honor guard to host annual 9/11 memorial service
PARMA, Ohio -- First responders who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers will be remembered at Parma’s annual ceremony, taking place Sunday (Sept. 11) at the city’s 9/11 Memorial. Joining the Parma fire and police joint honor guard will be Mayor Tim DeGeeter, who will...
Police respond to ‘very fidgety’ man robbing bank: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 22 responded to a hold-up alarm at PNC Bank at Detroit and Robinwood Avenue, according to a police event report. A “very fidgety” man held up a note to a teller’s window. The man took the note...
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police received a unique assignment early Monday morning: a woman, stuck upside down on gym equipment, needed help getting right side up. It’s not the way Christine Faulds wanted to start her 3 a.m. workout at Powerhouse Gym on West Bagley Road. The incident...
Driver skirts maneuverability test for 24 years: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Running a random registration check on a westbound Ford around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, police found that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles listed the owner as not having a valid driver’s license. Intrigued by this crime computer notation, police stopped the Maple Heights woman, 40, who said she...
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
I-Team: Cameras in ambulances trigger complaints
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a state labor board upheld a complaint by EMS workers after the City of Cleveland put cameras in a couple of ambulances.
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
Former councilman Adam Zimmermann said he's lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building.
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
