ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US byelections suggest improved prospects for Democrats at midterms, while Liz Cheney suffers huge loss

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQua2_0hdP2Kmz00
Yuri Gripas / POOL/EPA/AAP

The US midterm elections occur in just over two months, on November 8. All 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 of the 100 senators are up for election. At the 2020 elections, Democrats won the house by a 222-213 margin, and held the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote.

On June 24, the US Supreme Court reversed its 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, denying a constitutional right to an abortion. This FiveThirtyEight article says that, relative to a district’s partisan lean, the average federal byelection had given Republicans a two-point gain before this decision. Republicans performed very strongly in two early June byelections.

In four byelections since June 24, Democrats have performed an average of nine points better than the district’s partisan lean. This analysis was published on August 24, and did not include the byelection for Alaska’s at-large district , where preferential voting was used.

Relative to expectations, the best result for Democrats was their August 23 hold in New York’s 19th. Two polls in August had given the Republican leads by three and eight points, but the Democrat won by 51.1-48.7.

In Alaska’s at-large district, the top four candidates from a large field qualified in June for an August 16 preferential vote, but a left-leaning independent withdrew. After preferences were distributed Wednesday, Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sarah Palin by 51.5-48.5, a gain for the Democrats. Final primary votes were 40.2% Peltola, 31.3% Palin and 28.5% for Nick Begich, another Republican.

Palin’s weakness with other Republican voters explains why she lost. Begich voters split 50% Palin, 29% Peltola and 21% exhaust. At the 2020 presidential election, Alaska voted for Donald Trump by a 52.8-42.8 margin over Joe Biden, so Peltola’s three-point win is a 13-point shift towards Democrats.

Current forecasts and polling for the midterms

In my last US politics article three weeks ago, I wrote that Democrats were benefiting from the Supreme Court’s decision that nullified Roe v Wade.

Read more: US Democrats gain ground before midterm elections as Kansas voters reject attempt to ban abortion

The FiveThirtyEight forecasts now give Democrats a 67% chance to hold the Senate, up from 60% three weeks ago. Republicans are still considered a 76% chance to gain control of the House, but that’s down from 80% three weeks ago. The national polling of the House now gives Democrats a 0.8% lead, up from 0.1% three weeks ago.

The 35 Senate seats up for election at this year’s midterms are 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats. As Republicans are defending more Senate seats, the FiveThirtyEight forecasts give Democrats a far greater chance to hold the Senate than the House.

The biggest improvement for Democrats is in President Joe Biden’s ratings. In late July, Biden’s net approval in the FiveThirtyEight tracker was close to -20. His ratings are now 53.1% disapprove, 42.4% approve (net -10.7). These ratings are still poor, but the improvement should make it easier for Democrats in close contests.

On August 16, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after it had passed the Senate on August 7 and the House of Representatives on August 12. This act prioritised health and climate change spending. I discussed Senate passage in my previous US politics article.

On August 24, Biden announced that the government would forgive up to US$10,000 per person in student debt, and up to US$20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

I believe the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, a sense that Democrats are “getting things done” by legislation or executive action and better economic data on inflation, as discussed previously, are all assisting Democrats and Biden.

But there are still over two months before the midterms, and the non-presidential party has convincingly won every House midterm election since 2006.

Liz Cheney’s huge loss in Wyoming Republican primary

Since the January 6 2021 riots at the certification of Biden’s November 2020 election victory, Liz Cheney has been the Republican who has most condemned Trump , over both the riots and the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

On August 16, Cheney was crushed by a 66-29 margin in a Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large district by the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. US primaries are party preselection contests that are open to a far larger number of voters than in Australia; they are administered by state election authorities.

Cheney’s loss means she will leave Congress when her term expires in January 2023. Trump won Wyoming by 43 points in 2020, so Hageman is certain to win the November general election and replace Cheney.

CNN analyst Harry Enten said Cheney’s loss was the second worst in a primary by a House incumbent in the past 60 years. Her 37.4 point loss is just worse than the 37.2 point loss for a Democratic incumbent in 2000, but better than a Republican incumbent’s loss by 41 points in 2010.

Four of six House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 riots and stood for re-election have been defeated in primaries; this includes Cheney. Only 2% of other House Republican incumbents running for re-election have been defeated.

None of the six who impeached Trump won a majority of the Republican vote in their primaries. Since 1956, House incumbents have averaged over 90% of their party’s primary vote. Trump’s grip on the Republican party remains powerful.

Adrian Beaumont does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 81

james gerber
4d ago

Vote Republican. This Democratic Party is attacking citizens of this country because they won't follow their communistic agenda. Calling people racist, fascists all because they can't tell you what they have done to this country and its citizens. It won't get any better. They will continue to control your freedoms, your family and your life.

Reply(4)
75
liberals hate
3d ago

dictator joe Biden's speech last night. it just needed nazi flag behind him and it would be perfectly identical to an old picture of Hitler speaking to German people. my wife's a German citizen and said this is very bad he's dividing the people just like Hitler did. blood red lightning 2 soldiers in the background. the nazi flag and the nazi Salute was the only thing missing for a perfect Hitler picture. they say change comes slowly then it's to late. EYES OPEN AMERICA 🇺🇸

Reply(2)
24
ch
3d ago

No unity, no cooperation and no respect are what liberals deserve as long as buttwad b8den keeps insulting conservatives and dividing America. That means no tipping,charity, or kindness unless political affiliation is defined. Stop any democrat policy at any cost. Sue over every Democratic policy, cooperate with no government bureaucrat, and require every bureaucrat defined their politics. It is going to be a nastier America because of biden.

Reply(2)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#American Politics#Midterm Election#House Of Representatives#Senate#The Us Supreme Court#Fivethirtyeight#Republicans
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy