Chicago, IL

Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford introduces bill to crack down on illegal street racing

 4 days ago

State Representative La Shawn Ford wants to put an end to illegal dangerous street racing in Chicago.

He introduced a proposal Wednesday to expand the state's mob action laws to include street racing and other racing stunts.

The bill would enable prosecutors to charge suspects with a class four felony.

Street takeovers have become a trend on social media drawing large crowds.

