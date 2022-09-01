ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

‘The more the merrier’ at class reunions

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoGQu_0hdP2Axj00
Wilma Hoeschele James, in foreground, and classmates Joan Leggetts Stretanski and Irene Miscavage Connor look over vintage yearbooks and photos during a ‘small’ Kingston Class of 1957 reunion in 2021. Times Leader File Photo

“This is undoubtedly our last reunion,” reunion committee member Isabel Donahue Pisaneschi wrote in a news release, hoping to urge a few more members of the Kingston High School class of 1957 to sign up for the 65-year reunion, set for Sept. 10 in the Gallery at Pierce Plaza.

At first glance the words sound sad, hinting that the one-time high school kids who used to race up two flights of stairs to chemistry class, or turn cartwheels on the Market Street Bridge to celebrate a football victory, are losing the energy to get together.

“People in Northeastern Pennsylvania love their high schools and avidly organize and attend reunions as long as they possible can,” said Times Leader history columnist Tom Mooney, whose GAR class of 1960 reunion, planned for 2020, collapsed in the face of Covid. “There’s always a sadness when deaths, health issues and moving make further reunions impossible.”

But, around the area, reunion organizers are finding strategies to boost attendance and help the gatherings continue.

Some have increased the number of potential attendees by opening the guest list beyond the high school seniors of one year. A recent Greater Nanticoke Area Reunion, for example, was open to graduates of 1960 through 1969, including alumni of schools that no longer exist.

Similarly, a White Haven Area Schools Reunion, set to begin at noon Sept. 9 at the White Haven Library, is open to people who attended any schools in White Haven, East Side, Middleburg, Tannery or St. Patrick’s Parochial School. (Call Carl Keiper at 570-443-8105 for reservations.)

It doesn’t matter if you graduated, or only attended for a short time.

“The oldest that are coming are in their late 80s, maybe 90,” Keiper’s wife, Gloria said, explaining that all of those smaller schools existed before White Haven students began to attend Crestwood High School in Mountain Top.

Another strategy that makes the planning easier is to keep things informal. The Northeast High School class of 1965, whose members used to attend class in Duryea, if they were “academic” students, and in Hughestown, if they were “commercial” students, will have a reunion at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Colarusso’s Cafe, Main Street, Avoca.

With an open menu and cash bar, no reservations are required.

“It makes things easier,” said contact person Diane Milewski Skrzysowski. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost classmates this past year.”

As for the Kingston Class of 1957, Pisaneschi said Wednesday they’ve had “a good response” so far with 42 RSVPs. “We had 206 when we graduated; 91 that we know have passed away, and there are still 20 we’ve never been able to find.”

The Sept. 10 reunion will begin at 4 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Gallery at Pierce Plaza, with the early start benefiting class members who are reluctant to drive after dark.

Even though this is the last “big reunion,” Pisaneschi said, class members plan to continue meeting for smaller, informal reunions at Grotto Pizza.

“And I always tell people from out of town, if you’re coming to town to visit family, give me a call,” she said, explaining she can quickly arrange a classmate get-together.

The extended reservation deadline for this last “big reunion” for Kingston High School class of 1957 is Sept. 1. But, Pisaneschi said, “Even if someone calls me up (at 570-239-5040) the day before and says they want to come, we can accommodate them. The more the merrier.”

“If you haven’t already responded, we hope you will join us as we travel down Memory Lane.”

Comments / 0

 

