USPS celebrates centennial of Peanuts' creator Charles M. Schulz

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
The United States Postal Service (USPS) commemorates the centennial of the birth of one of the most famous cartoonists in U.S. history with Peanuts forever stamps.

The famed characters were created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, and an image of him taken in 1987 will be featured in the middle of the sheets of postage.

The Peanuts debuted in 1950 as a comic, gaining hundreds of millions of readers around the globe, with Charlie Brown taking center stage among the characters with very different personalities.

Designer and art director for the project, Greg Breeding, used Charles M. Schulz's art for the designs, according to USPS.

The forever stamps will always be equal in value to current First-Class Mail's one-ounce price, USPS said .

The postage sheets will contain 20 forever stamps, and selections will feature ten different designs showcasing Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and other characters from the popular comics and cartoons.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WTKR News 3

