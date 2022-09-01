Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff: Another dealer of death is behind bars and out of business in our community!
St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff reported that another dealer is death is behind bars and out of business in our community!. This is what they said:. St. Lucie County...
850wftl.com
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids, marketing them as “pressed fentanyl”
(PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLA) — Officials at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids and advertising them as "pressed Fentanyl.". Investigators arranged a drug deal with Michael Gallegos who lives in Port St. Lucie after moving down from...
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 injured after shooting at Martin County park where hundreds gathered
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting during an outdoor gathering with about 300 people in Martin County. It happened at Booker Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. "That community has gatherings frequently, especially around holidays. It’s not unusual," Martin...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Honors Brevard Public Schools Bus Driver Janet O’Connell With Life-Saving Award
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay police officials presented Brevard Public Schools bus driver Janet O’Connell with the agency’s Life-Saving Award for her quick action when her bus caught fire in early May. Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said O’Connell received the...
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
cw34.com
Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
cbs12.com
PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
cw34.com
Drug house out of business after bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
Car struck by FEC train in Indian River County
A car was destroyed overnight when it got stuck in gravel while crossing railroad tracks and was struck by a Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway train in Indian River County.
9-year-old killed in Glades County crash
FHP says the girl was one of three people in a sedan struck by an SUV on State Road 78 Sunday afternoon.
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Fleeing Driver Crashes into Ditch, Arrested on Several Charges
IRC Sheriff: Fleeing Driver Crashes into Ditch, Arrested on Several Charges. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – A driver fleeing from authorities in Brevard County led a chase into Indian River County, where he ultimately crashed his vehicle and was arrested on numerous felony charges early Wednesday morning. The Indian...
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
niceville.com
Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison
FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
cw34.com
Police searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. According to authorities, the thieves entered the Lowes at 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and made off with approximately $3,355 in electrical wire.
cw34.com
Police searching for Sam's Club shoplifter in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man that stole over $3,300 worth of electronics from Sam's Club. Investigators say the man shown in the photo walked into Sam's Club at US Highway 1 around 7:30 p.m. on August 23. Once inside,...
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro.
