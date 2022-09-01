ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

cw34.com

Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
cbs12.com

PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Drug house out of business after bust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
JUPITER, FL
niceville.com

Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison

FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
FLORIDA STATE

