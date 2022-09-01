ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.

