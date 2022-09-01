ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk

COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
COEBURN, VA
wcyb.com

DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone improves to 3-0 with dominating win over Cherokee

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone cruised to its third-straight win in dominating fashion, defeating Cherokee 70-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers set a school record for total points in a game. For a third straight week, Daniel Boone got the scoring started with a safety. Defensive lineman Luke...
GRAY, TN

