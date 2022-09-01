Read full article on original website
Royal Farms convenience store and gas station coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A building that once housed Rite Aid on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, is in the process of being torn down. In it's place -- a Royal Farms is set to be constructed. The Baltimore based company operates convenience stores and gas stations in more...
Gov. Youngkin to serve as grand marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the Food City 300 coming up September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The running will be the 30th anniversary of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Youngkin will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.
Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
Public servants at Bristol Tennessee's Fire and Rescue still clocked in this Labor Day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some public servants still found themselves on the clock this Labor Day. At Bristol Tennessee's Fire & Rescue, it was business as usual, minus a few extracurricular duties like hydrant testing and building inspections. On holidays, the staff usually have a more relaxed day around...
Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk
COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023
The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
Daniel Boone improves to 3-0 with dominating win over Cherokee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone cruised to its third-straight win in dominating fashion, defeating Cherokee 70-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers set a school record for total points in a game. For a third straight week, Daniel Boone got the scoring started with a safety. Defensive lineman Luke...
