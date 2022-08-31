Conduct Disorder is an interesting mental condition that is characterized by severe antisocial and aggressive behavior including things like destroying property, regularly picking fights, and mistreating animals. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) written by the American Psychiatric Association, Conduct Disorder (or CD for short) is defined as “A repetitive and persistent pattern of behavior in which basic rights of others or major age-appropriate societal norms or rules are violated.” CD is diagnosed in about six to sixteen percent of school-age boys and two to nine percent of school-aged girls. Subtypes of CD are usually categorized by the age when the condition was developed by an individual (onset during childhood vs onset during adolescence) and the presence of deficits in empathy & guilt. Conduct Disorder is usually studied at such a young age because it often leads to antisocial personality disorder (personality disorder characterized by impulsive, irresponsible, and often criminal behavior) in adulthood.

