I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Dermatologists discovered a cheap, common blood pressure medication can treat hair loss
Doctors have been sharing photos of their patients' remarkable hair re-growth after consuming oral forms of minoxidil, a cheap blood pressure drug.
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
What It Really Means When Your Foot Itches
While an itchy foot can sometimes stem from an underlying health condition, other times, that itchiness may be a product of external factors.
Woman who suffered crippling anxiety cured after life-changing holiday
A woman who once suffered up to 20 anxiety attacks a day was cured after a lifechanging holiday to India – and has now quit her job and become an apothecary expert to help others beat their struggles with sleep and stress.Clare White, 39, who was a hair and makeup artist, hid her anxiety attacks when they struck at work by hiding in a toilet while she tried to calm herself down, but she eventually travelled to India for four months where she says daily yoga and meditation gave her a new outlook on life.Now based in Benfleet, Essex, Clare...
YOGA・
msn.com
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs
You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
intheknow.com
Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting
A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
msn.com
All about ITP, the autoimmune disease affecting children and adults alike
ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own blood platelets. This leads to a decrease in the number of platelets and consequently can cause a number of symptoms, including bruising and bleeding. ITP affects both children and adults alike. In the US alone, it is estimated that one in every 10,000 children is at risk of developing the autoimmune disease.
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
aao.org
Placement of a High Upper Eyelid Platinum Weight
Placement of a "high" or "supratarsal" weight has a number of advantages over a "low" or "pretarsal" weight. In this video, Dr. Richard Allen discusses these advantages and demonstrates the surgical technique for placement of a high platinum weight in a pediatric patient. After an incision is made along the eyelid crease marking, dissection is then carried out through the orbicularis muscle to the underlying orbital septum. The septum is opened and the preaponeurotic fat is dissected from the underlying levator aponeurosis. A 1.2-gram platinum weight is placed between the levator aponeurosis and the Mueller muscle in such a way that the inferior border is at the superior border of the tarsus. The weight is then sutured in.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus
Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a viral illness that affects the upper respiratory tract. Several viruses can cause common cold symptoms, including hMPV. With hMPV, symptoms such as runny and stuffy nose are common. People may experience more serious effects in some cases, but most don't develop serious symptoms. This article...
Introduction To Conduct Disorder: A Condition Affecting Children in the USA and Everywhere
Conduct Disorder is an interesting mental condition that is characterized by severe antisocial and aggressive behavior including things like destroying property, regularly picking fights, and mistreating animals. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) written by the American Psychiatric Association, Conduct Disorder (or CD for short) is defined as “A repetitive and persistent pattern of behavior in which basic rights of others or major age-appropriate societal norms or rules are violated.” CD is diagnosed in about six to sixteen percent of school-age boys and two to nine percent of school-aged girls. Subtypes of CD are usually categorized by the age when the condition was developed by an individual (onset during childhood vs onset during adolescence) and the presence of deficits in empathy & guilt. Conduct Disorder is usually studied at such a young age because it often leads to antisocial personality disorder (personality disorder characterized by impulsive, irresponsible, and often criminal behavior) in adulthood.
MedPage Today
Sedentary Older Adults Need Help to EXERT Themselves
Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, according to topline data presented during the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference. In this interview, Laura Baker, PhD, of Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,...
