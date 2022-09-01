ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes

BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest

LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
LYNDEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
BLAINE, WA

