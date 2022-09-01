Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
2 men found dead inside Ferndale business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
Chronicle
Woman Turns Herself in Hours After Eluding Five Washington Law Enforcement Agencies
A woman walked into the Blaine Police Department and turned herself in less than two hours after she reportedly had successfully eluded five different Whatcom County law enforcement agencies. Monica Megan Matheny, 28, was booked Aug. 26 into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of eluding police vehicles and was released...
Woman reportedly eludes five Whatcom law enforcement agencies. Here’s what she did next
A Blaine Police officer initially attempted to stop her for speeding.
kpug1170.com
Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
whatcom-news.com
Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale woman taken into custody after crashing into a parked car and then into a WCSO patrol vehicle
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Ferndale woman is in custody after failing to stop her vehicle for a traffic stop and then leading Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on a meandering slow-speed pursuit that ended with her backing into a deputy’s patrol vehicle. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater...
whatcom-news.com
1 arrested for DUI after I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, north of the Main Street interchange in Ferndale, about 10:40pm, Thursday, September 1st, due to a report of an injury crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese told Whatcom News that troopers arrived to find a...
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
whatcom-news.com
Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes
BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
KGMI
Man arrested for setting a car on fire and damaging a Ferndale restaurant
FERNDALE, Wash. – A man has been arrested after setting a car on fire and damaging the inside of a Ferndale restaurant. City of Ferndale spokesperson Susan Duncan said that officers were called to investigate the car fire on Monday, August 29 at Chihuahua’s restaurant. Flames were seen...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
kpug1170.com
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
whatcom-news.com
Early morning fire in Blaine leaves 1 person dead
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sweet Road about 2:50am, Friday, September 2nd, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News a neighbor had reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure, a single-story manufactured home, 80% involved with flames coming through the roof. Seeing that there were vehicles parked outside and persons seen outside the residence, firefighters immediately launched what Van der Veen referred to as “an aggressive search” inside the burning structure. They did locate 1 deceased person during the search.
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
