ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later her son is the principle

SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Education
ABC10

Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Astronaut#Sts 128 Space Shuttle#K 8#Board Chair#The El Concilio Academies
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
ABC10

Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt

GALT, Calif. — Two men, both longtime members of the Raley's Supermarkets team, were killed in a plane crash near Galt Sunday. The county coroner's office identified the two men as: Chief Financial Officer Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills; and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte, of Orangevale.
GALT, CA
CBS News

Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school

A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy