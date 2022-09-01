SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO