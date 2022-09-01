Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Sacramento City Unified parents and students should know about after school programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from the Sacramento City Unified School District returned to campus Thursday for the start of the 2022-23 school year and after school programs. Choosing a good after school program is not just the responsibility of the student, but it is the responsibility of the parent...
A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later her son is the principle
SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...
Parents protest Elk Grove Unified moving Inclusive Specialists to Special Ed
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Frustrated parents and educators called out the Elk Grove Unified School District moving some teachers to Special Education in a peaceful protest Thursday. The recently announced a shift that would see Inclusion Specialists moving to Special Education positions. However, people at the protest said they...
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the first day of school for around 40,000 students in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and heat is top of mind for both the district and parents. The district says its employees are trained in heat illness prevention to identify all the...
Sacramento leaders speak out against recent antisemitic vandalism found near colleges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento leaders met Friday to discuss recent incidents of antisemitic vandalism found near local college campuses. "I'm an American Jew and I'm a Jewish mayor and I'm proud of that. This display representing the Holocaust and the murder of six million of my people has no place," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family Day at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is working to attract more people to Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza in downtown Sacramento. That, primarily, includes Latino and Hispanic people and their families. Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza sits on 2.5 acres. It comes with a café, fountain, picnic areas, seasonal farmer's...
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt
GALT, Calif. — Two men, both longtime members of the Raley's Supermarkets team, were killed in a plane crash near Galt Sunday. The county coroner's office identified the two men as: Chief Financial Officer Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills; and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte, of Orangevale.
'At the end of the day it's about the kids being safe': Citrus Heights residents worry about school traffic
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights’ school year started three weeks ago, but parents and community members are still concerned about safely dropping off and picking up their kids from school. Residents on Facebook comment about how they almost “get hit every day walking my kid to school,”...
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
CBS News
Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school
A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
A look into SCUSD's Halal option for Afghan students | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Afghan refugees already have a lot to get used to when coming to a new place like Sacramento – a new language, government, basically a whole new society. Families even have to learn about new foods. The adjustment has led to some kids not eating...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0