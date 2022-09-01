Eugenio Suarez, Abraham Toro homer as Mariners top Tigers

Eugenio Suarez and Abraham Toro hit two-run home runs and the visiting Seattle Mariners edged the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday.

Suarez and Toro contributed two hits apiece as Seattle won for the fifth time in six games.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and fanned one.

Seattle’s Andres Munoz and Erick Swanson added an inning of scoreless relief. Paul Sewald survived a two-walk ninth for his 17th save in Scott Servais’ 1,000th game as Mariners manager. Servais improved his mark to 510-490.

Jeimer Candelario drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Riley Greene reached base three times. Greene extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fifth-inning infield single.

Eric Haase added two hits and scored two runs. Detroit starter Tyler Alexander gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Seattle grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Julio Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk and Suarez smashed his 25th homer two outs later. Suarez jumped on a 3-0 offering from Alexander.

Detroit tied it in the second. Haase led off with a single and Kerry Carpenter was hit by a pitch. Both moved up on a Gonzales wild pitch, and Haase scored on Candelario’s single. Willi Castro’s fielder’s-choice grounder brought home Carpenter.

Seattle’s Sam Haggerty hit a one-out double in the fifth but was left stranded.

Greene was thrown out trying to go from second to third on a grounder in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers took the lead in the sixth. Haase and Carpenter had back-to-back singles, but Carpenter was thrown out trying for a double. Candelario then delivered his second run-scoring single of the game to center field.

Toro put Seattle back on top in the seventh inning with his ninth homer, which followed Adam Frazier’s one-out triple off Alex Lange (4-4). Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Seattle loaded the bases with two walks and an infield single in the top of the ninth. Ty France then walked to force in a run.

The Mariners have won the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon.

–Field Level Media

