cbs12.com
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
cbs12.com
PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
cbs12.com
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Car hit by train in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
cbs12.com
Duo behind bars and out of business after drug bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
cbs12.com
Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
cbs12.com
Residents pushing for ability to have chickens in their backyards
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — When you think of backyard animals you think of dogs, rabbits, maybe a cat — and probably chickens in some cases. But in Port St. Lucie, chickens are not allowed. Some residents – including two young girls – are trying to change...
cbs12.com
Big night for Santaluces, Newman & Pahokee on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Santaluces continued an impressive start to the season by beating the Boynton Beach Tigers on Friday night to improve to 2-0. Cardinal Newman flashed their deep talent once again at American Heritage Delray, while Pahokee gave it all they had late against Benjamin.
