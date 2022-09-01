Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Missing Woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police need public assistance in locating Jenny Sue Paris. Paris, 47, is 5’04” in height and approximately 154 pounds. She was last seen on July 13, leaving the Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court, Winston-Salem. Her current address was at the Microtel...
Female Teenager Missing in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On September 1, Burlington Police received a call about a missing juvenile. The juvenile is identified as Cyrah Alicia Yanez, 16, of Burlington. She is described as a white female, 5’3” to 5’6” in height, weighing 115-120 lbs., orange hair, and having a light brown skin tone.
Deadly car accident in Burlington leaves one person dead
Burlington NC — A deadly car accident in Burlington has left one person dead. On Sep 1., Burlington Police , Fire Department and EMS arrived at the intersection of Chapel Hill Rd and Tucker St., around 5:30 PM in reference to a car accident . A 22-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Chapel Hill Road. As she approached the green light, 22-year-old Nathaniel Navarro., entered her lane on foot causing the crash. Navarro was pronounced dead by the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services. The investigation shows that neither speed nor impairment was a factor. This investigation is ongoing.
