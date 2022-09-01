Burlington NC — A deadly car accident in Burlington has left one person dead. On Sep 1., Burlington Police , Fire Department and EMS arrived at the intersection of Chapel Hill Rd and Tucker St., around 5:30 PM in reference to a car accident . A 22-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Chapel Hill Road. As she approached the green light, 22-year-old Nathaniel Navarro., entered her lane on foot causing the crash. Navarro was pronounced dead by the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services. The investigation shows that neither speed nor impairment was a factor. This investigation is ongoing.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO