Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 11, Day: 25, Year: 21
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-one)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 11, Day: 25, Year: 21
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0