Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
Fox11online.com
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay parents give thoughts on loan forgiveness during move in day
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- It comes just over a week since President Joe Biden announced a plan to waive $10,000 dollars in federal loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 dollars a year. Students moved in to UW-Green Bay Saturday, FOX 11 talked with parents on campus for their thoughts on...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Area Labor Council hosts annual event to honor workers on Labor Day
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Area Labor Council celebrated Labor Day with a decades-old tradition. The 39th annual labor celebration was held Monday in Neenah. Event organizers for the Labor Day parade and festival say the holiday is meant to honor anyone who works. "This is for all workers,"...
Fox11online.com
WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old
MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Fox11online.com
Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment
(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Fox11online.com
Appleton North smothers Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Entering this season there wasn't a lot of talk about Appleton North being a contender in the Fox Valley Association, but that might be changing. Even though North opened the season with wins over Green Bay Southwest and Green Bay Preble -- non-contenders in the Fox River Classic Conference North -- there was a question of how good the Lightning would be after losing many key players from last year's team.
Fox11online.com
Irish singer, icon to perform in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Irish singer and cultural icon is coming to the Oshkosh Arena this fall. Daniel O'Donnell -- a singer, TV presenter and philanthropist -- combines country music and Irish folk. He is most popular in Ireland and Britain but has also had success in Australia. O'Donnell is...
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
Fox11online.com
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha
(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
Fox11online.com
Traffic accident causes power outage, road closures on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side might be experiencing power outages. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert Loses Defensive Battle at Ripon
RIPON - St. Norbert College opened the 2022 season with a defensive struggle in a non-conference game against former Midwest Conference archrival Ripon College and dropped a tough 13-10 decision at Ingalls Field. Ripon's Erik Flores converted a 36-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining to put the Red Hawks out...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
Fox11online.com
Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
