NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-24, White Balls: 10-13

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-four; White Balls: ten, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 25, Year: 21

(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-one)

Pick 3

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

Pick 5

04-11-13-18-31

(four, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

