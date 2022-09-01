NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 14-24, White Balls: 10-13
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-four; White Balls: ten, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 11, Day: 25, Year: 21
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-one)
Pick 3
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
Pick 5
04-11-13-18-31
(four, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
