Randy Demaree, 67, of Madison, Indiana passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born September 1, 1954 the son of Verland and Jean Minch Demaree. Survivors include two sons Troy Lanham of Rexville and Justin Demaree of Madison five grandchildren; Dalton, Carlisle, Mackenzie, Shelby and Bristol, two brothers, Darren of Butlerville and Bill of Hanover. Randy was a member of Local 135 teamsters Union and retired for Hansens Aggregates and Quarry in Versailles. Randy’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

MADISON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO