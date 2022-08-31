Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessSmith JohnsonCincinnati, OH
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble
OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
WRBI Radio
Randy Demaree, 67, Madison
Randy Demaree, 67, of Madison, Indiana passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born September 1, 1954 the son of Verland and Jean Minch Demaree. Survivors include two sons Troy Lanham of Rexville and Justin Demaree of Madison five grandchildren; Dalton, Carlisle, Mackenzie, Shelby and Bristol, two brothers, Darren of Butlerville and Bill of Hanover. Randy was a member of Local 135 teamsters Union and retired for Hansens Aggregates and Quarry in Versailles. Randy’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WKYT 27
LCA flies past Beechwood 36-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christian Academy Eagles scored early and often Friday night against Belfry on their way to a 36-7 win. LCA has now won two-straight and will host Christian Academy of Louisville next Friday.
eaglecountryonline.com
Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game
Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Jefferson Co., Ind. washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
sideaction.com
John Daly Admits to Being Hammered While Making Live Appearance During Arkansas Tailgate for Cincinnati Matchup
Of course, former PGA star John Daly is going to be having more than a few on this beautiful college football Saturday. The “hit it hard” golfer is a proud Razorbacks fan having grown up in the area, and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats today, Daly made sure to be in Fayetteville to take in the action.
roadtirement.com
National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association
The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (NMLRA) began in 1933 as an association pursuing the active continued use and appreciation of the history of muzzle loading firearms. The Association headquarters are located in a beautiful valley in southern Indiana, Ripley County, next to the village of Friendship. Twice a year, June and September, the valley echoes with hundreds of distinctive sounding black powder gunshot reports. Thousands of men, women and youths register and compete in a wide variety of contests and events.
roadtirement.com
Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery
We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Resigns
The position oversees all RCCC membership operations. (Ripley County, Ind.) – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new Executive Director. Lora Parks announced this week her resignation as she has accepted an offer from a company in inside sales. "Although I have much enjoyed my time...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, IN
WEST HARRISON, IN. (WXIX) -Two people are at the hospital following a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the two-vehicle accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
roadtirement.com
Have never seen tombstones like these
It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
linknky.com
Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source
The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
linknky.com
Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Dog named Joey Votto gets adopted after being fostered by Reds' Jonathon India and girlfriend
CINCINNATI — Back in May, Reds' Jonathan India and his girlfriend Daniella began fostering Joey Votto, the dog that is. After spending a few months with his foster family, Votto is sliding tongue first into his forever home after he was adopted on Thursday. The Cincinnati Animal CARE team...
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
trotwood.org
RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE
ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
Comments / 0