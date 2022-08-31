ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble

OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Randy Demaree, 67, Madison

Randy Demaree, 67, of Madison, Indiana passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born September 1, 1954 the son of Verland and Jean Minch Demaree. Survivors include two sons Troy Lanham of Rexville and Justin Demaree of Madison five grandchildren; Dalton, Carlisle, Mackenzie, Shelby and Bristol, two brothers, Darren of Butlerville and Bill of Hanover. Randy was a member of Local 135 teamsters Union and retired for Hansens Aggregates and Quarry in Versailles. Randy’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MADISON, IN
WKYT 27

LCA flies past Beechwood 36-7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christian Academy Eagles scored early and often Friday night against Belfry on their way to a 36-7 win. LCA has now won two-straight and will host Christian Academy of Louisville next Friday.
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game

Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
roadtirement.com

National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association

The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (NMLRA) began in 1933 as an association pursuing the active continued use and appreciation of the history of muzzle loading firearms. The Association headquarters are located in a beautiful valley in southern Indiana, Ripley County, next to the village of Friendship. Twice a year, June and September, the valley echoes with hundreds of distinctive sounding black powder gunshot reports. Thousands of men, women and youths register and compete in a wide variety of contests and events.
FRIENDSHIP, IN
roadtirement.com

Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery

We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
OSGOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rico Abreu
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Resigns

The position oversees all RCCC membership operations. (Ripley County, Ind.) – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new Executive Director. Lora Parks announced this week her resignation as she has accepted an offer from a company in inside sales. "Although I have much enjoyed my time...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports#Imw#Curb Agajanian#Usac Indiana Midget#Tri State Speedway
roadtirement.com

Have never seen tombstones like these

It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source

The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
BELLEVUE, KY
linknky.com

Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
trotwood.org

RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE

ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).

Comments / 0

Community Policy