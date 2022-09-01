Read full article on original website
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
WLWT 5
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
WKRC
Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Fox 19
Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
WLWT 5
Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue
CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning, police say. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30...
WKRC
WKRC
Fairfield man killed in 9-vehicle crash, 21 others injured
LIMA, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is dead after a crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday that left 21 other people hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joseph Schwartz was a passenger in the rear seat of an SUV that was involved in the crash. Troopers say a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight into a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
Fox 19
WKRC
Man charged with murder after Mount Lookout shooting
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
