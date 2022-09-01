ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
