Fayetteville, NC

Woodpeckers shut out Wood Ducks, 6-0

By Brandon Tester
 4 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers shut out the Down East Wood Ducks 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Fayetteville starting pitcher Carlos Calderon struck out seven batters and gave up just two hits in six innings. Ronny Garcia handled the remaining three innings, giving up four hits while keeping the Wood Ducks scoreless.

Fayetteville’s offense gave those pitchers some early support with three runs in the first inning. One of those runs scored on an error, and the other two scored on Jackson Loftin’s double.

Fayetteville added one run apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Gleider Figuereo led Down East with two of the team’s six hits. Yosy Galan hit his 15th double of the season.

