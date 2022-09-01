ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

3-6-9-6-1, FB:

(three, six, nine, six, one; FB: zero)

