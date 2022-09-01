The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO