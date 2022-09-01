ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What makes this coffee...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

Hunters should check for wildfires in their hunting areas before their trips

IDAHO FALLS — Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires can created large closure areas that temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas. To see current area closures and fire boundaries go to Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locksmithing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arc Electronics#Ark Security
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
eastidahonews.com

Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday

AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 40 acres, 5% contained

ISLAND PARK – Day three of the Sawtell Peak Fire could prove challenging for firefighters with record heat and windy conditions in the forecast. The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 40 acres since it started Wednesday and it is only 5% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Caribou Targhee National Forest. There have been no evacuations in the area and no injuries, but some communication infrastructure is at risk.
ISLAND PARK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy