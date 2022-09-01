Read full article on original website
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What makes this coffee...
Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.
Feeding Frenzy: Outlaw Catering Company offering Country Fries and a twist on their popular Bullseye Burger
BLACKFOOT — For 12 years, Tyler and Courtney Archibald have been feeding Eastern Idaho State Fairgoers delicious treats with Outlaw Catering Company. This year, they have added a pair of new items to go along with the popular — and intriguingly tasty — Bullseye Burger. The Bullseye...
Feeding Frenzy: C.R. Fish offers delicious smoked salmon bagel and huckleberry topped churro donuts
BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here to taste it all!. Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds. Today, we’re stopping by C. R. Fish. The business has been...
The men behind Labor Day and how the first Monday in September became a national holiday
IDAHO FALLS – Labor Day weekend typically marks the unofficial end of summer. School is back in session, soaring summer temperatures begin to gradually cool down and many use the three-day weekend to bookend their summer vacation with a final hurrah to tide them over until Halloween. Labor Day...
Hunters should check for wildfires in their hunting areas before their trips
IDAHO FALLS — Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires can created large closure areas that temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas. To see current area closures and fire boundaries go to Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map.
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy. This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.
Part of Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls to close for railroad track removal
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena
The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
Foster home needed for mama dog, four puppies and Great Pyrenees recovering from surgery
A new mama and her four puppies at the Snake River Animal Shelter are in need of a foster home for the next two months. Shunka had three boys and one girl on August 26. They are at the shelter but the entire family needs to go to one home together.
Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday
AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
Arizona man will serve 5 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO – Gabriel Lopez, 46, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Lopez was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an...
These 21 Montana Children Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
There are currently over 50 missing children in the state of Montana. Such tragic events are unfortunate and scary. However, public databases make it possible for the public to help find them and bring these children home. I combed the Montana Missing Persons Database and looked for all the children that went missing in August.
Shooting near Utah Lake leaves 2 people injured, one person in custody
Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in Utah County. One of those victims was shot near Lincoln Beach at Utah Lake and was in critical condition.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 5, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 - Happy Labor Day! Here's a look at our top stories and latest headlines.
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 40 acres, 5% contained
ISLAND PARK – Day three of the Sawtell Peak Fire could prove challenging for firefighters with record heat and windy conditions in the forecast. The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 40 acres since it started Wednesday and it is only 5% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Caribou Targhee National Forest. There have been no evacuations in the area and no injuries, but some communication infrastructure is at risk.
