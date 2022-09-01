Wait, Is Drake Really DM'ing A 90 Day Fiancé Star After Her Split?

90 Day Fiancé stars break up all the time, but it’s not often that major franchise stars like Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno call it quits . The couple was so popular that they had their own equally dramatic spinoff , and are now battling it out in court over various issues amidst their separation. There are also rumors of them moving on to other people, and reportedly, Chantel has a very famous suitor in her DMs. With that said, is Drake actually reaching out to the 90 Day Fiancé star?

The current word is that Chantel and Drake have spoken via DMs, according to a report from Media Take Out . Someone described as an associate of Drake claimed that the Grammy-winning rapper reached out to Chantel to see how she was doing after her split from Pedro. It’s also reported that she responded and that they have plans to meet up soon. She allegedly hasn’t shown any romantic interest in Drake thus far, though that could change.

Now, it’s worth noting that even with these claims, there’s no actual evidence that Chantel Everett is in contact with Drake. Chantel does follow him on Instagram though, and while Drake doesn’t follow her back, he does follow 90 Day Fiancé notable Darcey Silva (who probably listened to a few of his songs after her heartbreak with Tom Brooks ). That’s not really enough to confirm he’s had any contact with Chantel but it is interesting that he follows a member of the franchise.

This wouldn’t be the first time that it’s been alleged that Drake reached out to a 90 Day Fiancé cast member either. Before The 90 Days Season 3 participant Caesar Mack claimed in 2021 that Drake watched the show , and also reached out to him not unlike what allegedly happened with Chantel. At the time, it was hard to verify Caesar’s claim because Drake doesn’t publicly reference his fandom to 90 Day Fiancé, if he is a fan. Other celebrities like Seth Rogen have openly shown they watch the TLC series , so why not Drake?

Of course, there is one other possibility at play here, and one that 90 Day Fiancé participants have experienced in the past. It's possible that there is someone online who likes 90 Day Fiancé and is posing as Drake in order to talk to the stars of the franchise. I’m sure that would be a little hard to do considering Drake’s very massive and verified social media presence, but the right story could dupe just about anyone. Hopefully, someone wouldn’t be doing that to Chantel given all that’s happening in her life.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is a perfect time to tune in for what happened between Chantel and Pedro, and other details about how these two became the latest major couple of the franchise to split . Those looking for something else can certainly benefit from browsing the new shows arriving, as there are some really exciting things on the way.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.