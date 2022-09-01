ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Another fine Flaherty start, Surge rallies late to win

By Dan Lucy
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals are battling Wichita for first place in the Texas League North.

And a playoff spot.

Springfield started play four games behind the Surge.

Also Wednesday night big leaguer Jack Flaherty was back at Hammons making his fourth rehab start of the summer, his third with Springfield.

Flaherty is recovering from a sore right shoulder.

And he had another outstanding start.

He opens the game by striking out Austin Martin swinging, just a sign of things to come.

Flaherty would end the second inning by striking out Anthony Prato looking.

Then the 26-year old righty would end the third by getting Martin to strike out again looking.

In the fifth, Flaherty gets Junior Severino to chop this weakly to first, Flaherty covers first for the out.

Jack Flaherty went 6 and 2/3rds with nine strikeouts, he did give up seven hits and three runs in the seventh.

Springfield gets a run in the fifth, Irving Lopez grounds this up the middle, that scores Julio Rodriguez to make it 1-nothing Baby Birds.

But Wichita scored two in the top of the ninth and wins 5-4.

