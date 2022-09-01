Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
05-10-17-22-24
(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
