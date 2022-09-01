ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

05-10-17-22-24

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

