ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A new thinning project will help prevent the spread of wildfires on Mount Lemmon

By Reyna Preciado
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDwh5_0hdOvn3D00

A project aimed at reducing the spread of wildfires is starting soon at the top of Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range.

The process called thinning will remove smaller trees known as ladder fuels.

Ian Morgan is the Coronado National Forest Fire Management Officer. He said “they’re called ladder fuels because fire climbs up those small trees and it gets into the big trees, and then you’ll get 200 foot flame lengths.”

This map provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows the areas that the project will cover, which is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2023.

U.S. Forest Service
Map of areas to be thinned by February 2023 on Mount Lemmon.

This project is under the Catalina- Rincon Restoration project and will cover a total of 500 acres of the forest. The work will be performed under contracts and agency agreements with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Morgan said homes, communities, and the infrastructure at the top of the mountain are values that need to be protected. “We’re hoping to reduce risk to all of these components,” he said.

These thinning projects not only contribute to fire safety for local communities. Mount Lemmon Fire District Fire Captain Dan Leade said thinning helps firefighters manage the intensity of wildfires.

“In the 20 years I’ve been in this business, especially in wildfire, I’ve had the opportunity to fight fires in forests that have been managed through thinning, and fires that haven’t. Certainly the intensity of the fire, the speed of which it moves, and just the overall danger level goes up when forests are not treated before the fire arrives,” he said.

Leade said thinning also contributes to a healthier forest. He explained, “fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, so when fire comes through at a lower intensity it will provide nutrients back into the soil and will take out some of the smaller plants that are competing for resources with the larger plants.”

The contract for the project begins Sept. 1 and the U.S. Forest Service staff hope crews will be moving in within the next week. Similar projects will continue on the mountain throughout the next three years to prevent the spread of wildfires.

Throughout the project visitors and locals may experience delays or temporary closures, but Morgan said this is not likely.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Morgan
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Lemmon#Thinning#Infrastructure#Forest Management#Wildfire#The U S Forest Service
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy