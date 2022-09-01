Read full article on original website
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation. Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child.
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
