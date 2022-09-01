ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger

BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA

Community Policy