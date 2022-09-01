ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Sacramento hopes for 1 more upset to cap US Open Cup run

Rodrigo López was on the field the night Sacramento Republic FC debuted as a USL franchise nearly a decade ago, filling venerable, old Hughes Stadium. It was a memorable night and the start of a magical season that ended with a championship. That was the first, and arguably most...
MLS
ESPN

LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
CARSON, CA
ESPN

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at whats happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelseas squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch  which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milans attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
ESPN

Stoppage-time goal gives Valladolid first Spanish league win

MADRID --  It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season on Monday. Shon Weissman scored three minutes into added time to give Valladolid a 1-0 home win over Almería in a match between promoted clubs. Valladolid was coming...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy