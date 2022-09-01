ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia beats Richmond 34-17 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Tony Elliott era has officially begun over at the University of Virginia. Saturday afternoon the Cavaliers defeated the Richmond Spiders 34-17 at Scott Stadium. University of Virginia senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong also broke the record for all-purpose career yards in a game with the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

VMI football team builds confidence through competition

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFXR) – Thursday the VMI football team kicked off their college football season against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. They fell to the Demon Deacons 44-10, but the players are utilizing their first loss of the season as motivation for the remainder of the year. According to the players they’re proud they were able to hold their own against a tough FBS team.
LEXINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Liberty defeats Southern Mississippi in four-overtime showdown

HATTIESBURG, MI (WFXR) – It was a long night for the Liberty University football team over at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Mississippi. It took four overtimes and a defensive stance from the Flames that shut the door on Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. The Flames we able to defeat Southern Mississippi 29-27 in their season opener.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz: Bassett at Liberty Christian

Highlights of the Week 2 match-up between Bassett and Liberty Christian from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week: Cave Spring’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 2: Martinsville at Glenvar. Friday Night Blitz Week 2: Cave Spring at Northside. Friday Night Blitz Week 2: William...
BASSETT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Spotty rain today, widespread Monday

The skies will be cloudy and will filter the sunshine today as a decent amount of rain passes along the spine of the Appalachian Range. Expect to see spotty showers and possibly an isolated storm in the western NRV and Highlands. A few showers may drift east or develop in the afternoon, but generally, the wet weather will be west.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

30th Annual Coal Miners Reunion takes places in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)–One town in Tazewell County spent its Labor Day celebrating the Coal miners that lived and continue to live in the area. This is the 30th year of the Coal Miner’s Reunion in Pocahontas, Tazewell County. It started Monday morning, September 5, 2022, with a scavenger...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate NW Roanoke shooting, man injured over weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m. Police say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside a home. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

