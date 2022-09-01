ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter Training#Law Enforcement#St John Medical Center
cleveland19.com

Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being shot by CMHA police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom says her 32-year-old son was shot and killed by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer early Monday morning in Kamm’s Corner. Kimberly Roquemore said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 174th Street at The Village at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police officer shoots armed teen in hand; BCI investigating

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said an officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand Saturday evening after hearing gunfire during patrols. According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH

