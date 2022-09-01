Read full article on original website
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
Woman says her grandmother is missing her headstone despite it being paid off. This is a recording of 19 News at 4 p.m. At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say. This is a recording of 19 News at 4 p.m. Akron community members react to...
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend. Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
Man dies after being shot by CMHA police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom says her 32-year-old son was shot and killed by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer early Monday morning in Kamm’s Corner. Kimberly Roquemore said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 174th Street at The Village at...
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Akron police officer shoots armed teen in hand; BCI investigating
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said an officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand Saturday evening after hearing gunfire during patrols. According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers...
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153. Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400. Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this. “This means a lot for me to do this for...
Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
