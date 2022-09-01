ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COS Airport ranked #5 in seat growth

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — New data has ranked the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport in the top five of post-pandemic growth.

According to data from Cirium, of the busiest 100 airports in the US, measured by total seats scheduled this quarter, COS Airport came in fifth behind Myrtle Beach, Bozeman, and Palm Springs, with Sarasota Airport in Florida taking the top spot.

COS Airport saw a 30 percent increase over the same time in 2019, with a growth of 376,120 seats.

Cirium said that for some smaller airports, the growth in new service is often linked to the entrance of a new airline. This may be the case for Colorado Springs, as Southwest Airlines began service in March of 2021 .

And if you’re wondering which airport lost the most seats operated by regional jets, the answer might surprise you: Chicago O’Hare.

Read the full report here .

