'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
ESPN columnist Bill Rhoden on Serena Williams' legacy and impact on tennis
After a 27-year career and 23 Grand Slams, tennis legend Serena Williams has played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match. ESPN's Bill Rhoden joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her farewell tour and impact on American tennis.
