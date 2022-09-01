ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear disburses $3M in SAFE Funds to tornado communities

Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E4kM_0hdOu4Zg00

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that $3.3 million dollars from the State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund, created by Senate Bill 150, will go to six organizations continuing to work toward recovery nearly nine months after the December tornado outbreak.

Millions of dollars from the fund have already been allocated to tornado-impacted communities such as Hopkins County, Mayfield and Taylor County. The funds can be used to help local governments, nonprofit or public utilities groups, state agencies or school districts. Beshear announced during a Team Kentucky update that groups in Fulton County, Mayfield, and Marshall County were receiving money from the SAFE Fund.

Beshear also provided an update on the 300 homes charities are building in western Kentucky with $16 million in funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. He said six homes have been fully built and 19 are under construction and that he expects to see all 300 homes be built by the end of 2023, two years after the disaster.

“Since early May, we’ve announced millions of dollars in that western Kentucky SAFE fund — that was the model for what that special session just passed — so today, we have more awards,” Beshear said. “What we have seen in each of these is when it opens up, you’ll have a lot of applications, and then people will deploy those dollars and then they come back because rebuilding takes time with additional applications.”

The six new disbursements include:

  • More than $2.4 million for the City of Mayfield for hauling expenses, Federal Emergency Management Agency-ineligible debris removal and disposal costs
  • $400,000 for the North Marshall Water District for repairs to damaged underground water lines
  • $257,311 for Fulton County to address paving costs, FEMA-ineligible debris removal and availability of funds
  • $110,000 for the Princeton Electric Plant Board to match FEMA funds to ease interests due on loans to ease strained fiscal liquidity
  • Nearly $90,000 for the Salt River RECC in central Kentucky for FEMA-ineligible replacement expenses and personnel costs
  • $35,000 for the Marshall County Refuse District for road repairs needed from damage caused by debris removal trucks

The governor added that these funds will hopefully help families, local governments and utility groups in tornado-impacted areas to mitigate some additional costs associated with recovery.

“All these prevent ultimate increases on our families,” Beshear said. “They prevent our counties and our cities from going bankrupt and having to look at their taxation, which people couldn’t afford anymore right now. It prevents rate increases from the utilities that have had a lot of damage.”

Comments / 1

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Hotspot lending programs at rural libraries finding success, high demand through first year

Some free wireless hotspot lending programs launched last year in western Kentucky public libraries to help connect students and library patrons to the internet are in high demand. According to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund — started...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Hoptown Chronicle

Christian County prosecutor Rick Boling expelled from state association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Beshear, lawmakers introduce Eastern Ky. flood relief package

On the first day of the three-day special legislative session, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican leaders of the legislature announced a $213 million relief package for Eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flooding. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said the measure is intended to be a temporary reprieve....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#The Safe Fund
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. transportation secretary gives update on flood recovery, points to lessons from tornado outbreak

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray spoke to state lawmakers Wednesday to provide an update on the cabinet’s efforts to aid flood recovery Eastern Kentucky. Several counties in southeastern Kentucky were devastated by flooding at the end of July that left 38 people dead and brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency back to the state less than eight months after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated the western part of the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Taxation
Hoptown Chronicle

State Supreme Court keeps abortion ban in place

A divided Supreme Court of Kentucky upheld Thursday an appeals-court ruling that made nearly all abortions illegal in Kentucky while a lawsuit on the issue moves through the court. But the voters may have the final say, in a referendum a week before the court is set to hear oral arguments in the case.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Potentially fatal tick borne parasite found in Kentucky cattle

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is warning cattle farmers to be on the lookout for symptoms of a potentially fatal tick borne parasite. Theileria Orientalis Ikeda causes infectious anemia in cows and is primarily spread by the Asian longhorned tick. Anemia is a condition where there are not enough red blood cells to properly carry oxygen throughout the body.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Eastern Kentucky flooding inspires poetry, wreaks havoc and spawns teamwork

The litany of devastation in Eastern Kentucky has a cadence all its own:. Quicksand, Bulan, Neon, Hiner, Martin, Fisty, Hueysville, Stringtown, Ajax, Isom, Pinetop, Dwarf, Nix Branch, Jakes Branch, Trot, Caney, Possum, Ary, Lost Creek, Hardburly, Trace, Hindman, Buckhorn, Chavis, Krypton, Garrett, Pound, Kite, Whitesburg, Rowdy, Wayland, Noble’s Landing, Cowan Creek, Pigeon Roost.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy