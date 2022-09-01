Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame
Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Nebraska's sluggish start vs. North Dakota ramps heat on head coach even higher
Scott Frost’s hot seat is not going away anytime soon, and Nebraska is once again looking sluggish against FCS foe North Dakota. After opening the game with a defensive stop and touchdown, the same old problems have cropped up for the Huskers. It has kept North Dakota close throughout the first half and into halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season
Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
saturdaytradition.com
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen sings fight song following win over Illinois, reveals what he said to team on final drive
Tom Allen was filled with joy as he belted out Indiana’s fight song after Friday night’s win over Illinois per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. Indiana managed to win the game by 3 points, 23-20. The Hoosiers pulled off a come-from-behind win with a late rushing touchdown from Shaun Shivers with 23 seconds left in the game. Illinois had one last chance to send the game into overtime or take it back from Indiana, but the Hoosiers defense held on.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst lists 1 B1G team as team to worry about following Week 1
Most of Week 1 is in the books, and every B1G game of the weekend is behind us. That slate included some thrillers but also a couple of duds. As for the duds, Iowa’s offense was a big issue with the Hawkeyes scrapping to a 7-3 win over South Dakota State without scoring a touchdown.
Comments / 0