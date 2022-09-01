ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame

Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'

Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
FARGO, ND
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State

Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season

Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says

Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen sings fight song following win over Illinois, reveals what he said to team on final drive

Tom Allen was filled with joy as he belted out Indiana’s fight song after Friday night’s win over Illinois per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. Indiana managed to win the game by 3 points, 23-20. The Hoosiers pulled off a come-from-behind win with a late rushing touchdown from Shaun Shivers with 23 seconds left in the game. Illinois had one last chance to send the game into overtime or take it back from Indiana, but the Hoosiers defense held on.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

