Queens, NY

The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
ClutchPoints

‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com

Brittany Renner Congratulates P.J. Washington On Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend

P.J. Washington just proposed to his girlfriend -- and everyone is congratulating the Charlotte Hornets hooper and his new fiancée -- even his ex, Brittany Renner. Washington's fiancee, Alisah Chanel -- who's also pregnant -- broke the news on Wednesday via IG ... showin' off her massive diamond ring, and writing "Soooooo…..this happened this morning 😍."
The Independent

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.💙@serenawilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vFw90FfojL— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to...
People

Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams' Box in the US Open

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoyed a date night Friday as they watched Serena Williams play her historic third singles match in the US Open. The couple looked cool and chic in matching outfits. The "One, Two Step" singer, 36, wore a white button-down dress with shades while the Denver Broncos quarterback, 33, wore similar shades, a maroon polo shirt and white pants.
The Independent

Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win

Petra Kvitova took inspiration from Serena Williams as she saved match points to defeat Garbine Mugurza and reach the fourth round of the US Open.A tense clash between the two former grand slam champions saw Kvitova save two match points to force a deciding tie-break before eventually taking her fourth match point in a 5-7 6-3 7-6 (10) victory.Kvitova watched Williams’ emotional final match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday evening, when she battled to the end, finding winners on five match points.This is what it means ❤️🥲 #usopen pic.twitter.com/cDbnP9EoHY— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 3, 2022“I saw those match points when...
