Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
Gunshot victim found in car dies of his injuries
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car early Monday in Middlesex County. Officers responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!
During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
N.J. reports 531 new COVID cases, no deaths on Labor Day. Fewest positive tests since March.
New Jersey health officials on Labor Day reported no deaths and another 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily case count since March 21. The state’s rate of transmission on Monday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 5, 2022
Campus Town at The College of New Jersey will host DogFest Tri-States 2022 on Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event -- previously known as DogFest Philly-New Jersey -- benefits Canine Companions, a national organization that works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. These service dogs make a “profound impact” through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items and alerting to sounds.
Football: Week 2 destined for excitement with stacked statewide schedule
Two thrilling weeks of N.J. action on the gridiron are in the books. Week 1 served up epic finishes in the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic and the Rumble on the Raritan showcases while creating some chaos among the top programs in the state. NJ.com’s No. 1 team in Don Bosco Prep...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
HS football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 1
Some of the guys below sparkled on the big stage of Rutgers SHI Stadium during the Rumble on the Raritan held over three days in Piscataway. A few others were standouts at one one of the Zone6ix Classic battles featured at several locations over the weekend.
New Jersey’s 50 greatest hole-in-the-wall restaurants
This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated. “Hole-in-the-wall” and “divey” may scare most people, but many of my best food experiences have come in the grungiest of places.
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
Kevin Smith talks ‘Clerks III’ at N.J. premiere. Also: Harvey Weinstein’s last hold over ‘Dogma.’
From Red Bank, Highlands and across the country they came, wearing Quick Stop and Mooby’s uniforms and hockey jerseys. Kevin Smith fans are a devoted crowd, and this was the long-awaited New Jersey premiere of “Clerks III,” a film made by that guy from Jersey, set in Jersey and filmed in Jersey. They hung on his every word.
N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close
After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s where the most N.J. homes have sold so far this year
Homes sales have been declining for more than a year now. Experts blame rising home prices and higher interest rates, which are making homes in New Jersey less affordable. And there’s still an historically low supply of houses for sale.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Monday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Labor Day 2022 is on Monday, Sept. 5. It’s an American holiday that pays tribute to workers in the U.S. and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century.
10 reasons why New Jersey is better than Kansas
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Here are 9 things to know about N.J. and the Biden midterms as the fall political season gets underway
Labor Day unofficially marks the end of New Jersey’s tourist season and the beginning of its political season, and this year voters will begin focusing on the first midterm elections under President Joe Biden with control of both the House and Senate at stake. While New Jersey doesn’t have...
Girls Tennis: Can’t miss matches to watch for the opening week of season
There’s some rain in the forecast, but check out these notable girls tennis matches across the state of New Jersey in the first week of the season. The season officially begins on Tuesday, weather permitting.
What grocery stores are open on Labor Day 2022? ShopRite hours, Whole Foods hours, Trader Joe’s hours, Wegmans hours
Acme (7 a.m.- 9 p.m.) BJ’s Wholesale Club (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Foodtown (varies by store) Sam’s Club (Plus Members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Club Members: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) ShopRite (varies by store) Stop & Shop (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Target (8 a.m....
