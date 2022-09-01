Read full article on original website
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new gluten-free and vegan bakery has plans to open in mid-September. Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner curated her menu thinking of those with dietary restrictions, including herself. Pickner’s unique creations will be free of gluten, eggs, and dairy, allowing everyone to enjoy a more guilt-free indulgence.
Pollinator Celebration Day at Good Earth State Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, play a key role in the ecosystem, especially in the midwest. This is why Good Earth State Park is hosting a Pollinator Celebration Day, to spread awareness about the essential creatures. Park Naturalist, Jen Stahl, joined Dakota...
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-4-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time this football season we had every level of college and high school action from all three states in our Dakota News Now coverage area. That led to 26 games hitting our airwaves!. Whether played in front of 70,000 or...
Flandreau community hopes to replace historic bridge
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Flandreau Crescent Street bridge has been around for decades, but after safety concerns had been raised, the bridge was closed for a number of years and is now in the process of being torn down. As the concrete crumbles, those in the community are...
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues
IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”. That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.
Harrisburg wins Tiger Bowl and championship rematch with Brandon Valley
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After each taking opening week losses the Brandon Valley Lynx and Harrisburg Tigers were more interested in picking up their first win rather than re-living the last two years worth of 11AAA Championship meetings. In that regard the defending champion Tigers got into the...
Jacks’ low-scoring upset bid falls short at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (SDSU Athletics) - In a physical defensive struggle the Iowa Hawkeyes held on to defeat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7-3 on Saturday afternoon in the kickoff of the college football season. Dakota News Now was at Kinnick Stadium and had comprehensive coverage all day long. In...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)
Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, play a key role in the ecosystem, especially in the midwest. This is why Good Earth State Park is hosting a Pollinator Celebration Day, to spread awareness about the essential creatures. The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits open up their football season against the...
Yotes have big trouble in Little Apple, fall 34-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. (USD Athletics) – Kansas State scored 20 first quarter points on its way to a 34-0 season-opening, college football win over South Dakota in front of a sellout crowd of 50,469 Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards in the contest...
