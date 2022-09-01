Read full article on original website
KUTV
2 men allegedly rob car owners at gunpoint in Hooper after arranging to buy vehicle
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two men reportedly held the owners of a vehicle at gunpoint after arranging a meeting to buy the car. According to a statement from the sheriff, the incident happened Sunday evening in Hooper,...
KSLTV
Two injured, one arrested after shootings at Utah Lake party
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One man is in critical condition while another is in fair condition after two shootings near the south end of Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident went down at an...
kjzz.com
2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
KSLTV
Family of five injured after high-speed crash on Salt Flats
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five members of a Utah County family were hospitalized after police say they crashed into an earthen berm on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Officials with the Wendover Police Department said the family was in a 2022 Tesla and traveling over 100 mph when it crashed into the berm “with very little braking” at approximately 8:38 p.m. Sunday.
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County that resulted in one person being seriously wounded.
Shooting near Utah Lake leaves 2 people injured, one person in custody
Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in Utah County. One of those victims was shot near Lincoln Beach at Utah Lake and was in critical condition.
KSLTV
One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
SLCPD releases photos of alleged shooter, makes second arrest in Salt Palace homicide case
UPDATE: 9/5/22 6:48 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has made a second arrest, as well as released the identity and two photos of a third suspect who is believed to be the shooter in a homicide that left 41-year-old Delford Knight deceased. 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested Monday […]
Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
kslnewsradio.com
Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
Driver killed in crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing
A Taylorsville man is dead after a crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing late Sunday morning.
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Salt Lake City shooting
Police have arrested 22-year-old Deng Buk in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in downtown Salt Lake City. Other suspects involved are still being investigated.
KSLTV
Man dies after 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neffs Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said search and rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the area Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the fall. Bennett said the victim...
KSLTV
Abandoned Heber house catches on fire, crews save a ‘lucky’ cat
HEBER CITY, Utah — An abandoned house caught on fire with crews rescuing a cat that survived the blaze. According to Wasatch Fire, first responders responded to a house fire in Heber City at approximately 6 pm on Saturday. Fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the...
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
KSLTV
Police arrest man connected to ‘Sneaker Con’ fatal shooting, more suspects outstanding
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the men involved in the fatal shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center is in police custody as of Sunday. Deng Buk, 22, is allegedly a part of the group that shot and killed 41-year-old Deliford Knight of Florida on Saturday at approximately 3:19 p.m., according to Salt Lake City police.
