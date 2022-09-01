Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
KHOU
Teen found dead in bathroom of home in northwest Harris County
Witnesses said there were three witnesses who were detained. He said the person who was shot and the three people detained possibly know each other.
12-year-old with autism hit by vehicle after wandering off in NW Harris Co., captain says
The boy had wandered away from his home prior to getting hit by a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff's Office captain said. His mother called authorities looking for him.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old with autism injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Monday is in stable condition, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse after 6:30 a.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old, who also...
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD
Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Teen driver had 15-year-old runaway girl in car during deadly high-speed chase
In the car with the teen driver was a 15-year-old girl who police say was a runaway from San Antonio. On top of that, records say he was already facing an open felony warrant.
Have you seen her? Missing 43-year-old Spring woman last seen over 2 weeks ago
Have you seen her? Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near Autumn Springs Lane in Spring on Aug. 12.
Click2Houston.com
Concert attendee shot, killed in parking lot near Arena Theatre in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and concert attendee was fatally shot in a parking lot near Arena Theatre in southwest Houston Sunday. It happened at 7326 Southwest Fwy around 11:40 p.m. When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they located...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old wanted for murder
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
Man shot, killed outside convenience store in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store near Independence Heights. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street about a block away from Booker T. Washington High School. Police were...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
