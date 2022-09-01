ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

19-year-old wanted for murder

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

