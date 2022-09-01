ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Traffic Crash in Cathedral City Kills One

(CNS) – A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet

(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and quickly...
HEMET, CA
500 Acre Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet

(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road. It burned at least 500 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate,...
HEMET, CA
Man Struck By Two Vehicles, Killed in Cathedral City

(CNS) – A man who was struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City Sunday has died from his injuries, police said. The victim was 53-year-old Martin Marquez of Palm Springs, the coroner said. Police responded to the intersection of Ramon Road and Canyon Vista Road at about 6 a.m....
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Boy, 2, drowns in Fontana swimming pool

A two-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in Fontana Sunday. Deputies were called to the home in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue after a caller reported a child was found unresponsive in a pool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
FONTANA, CA
Big Bear Fire Burns 50 Acres

A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has spread to 50 acres. The San Bernardino National Forest reports the fire broke out around 2:30p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake & near Hwy 38. The Radford Fire was first reported around 5 – 10 acres, but quickly...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Riverside County Sees Drop in COVID Patients

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has dropped by nine people to 137, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday who were in intensive care rose by two to 14. The latest data...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Flex Alert in Effect for 6th Straight Day Monday; Extra Hour Added

(CNS) – For the sixth straight day, a Flex Alert will be in effect Monday seeking voluntary power conservation and increasing the hours users are asked to reduce strain on the state’s electrical grid while near triple-digit temperatures continue to drive up air conditioner use. The California Independent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation

The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather of seven last week in Desert Hot Springs. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on Palm Drive near Cahuilla Avenue. Paul Nava A week-long The post Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun

A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday. Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m. At the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Key News Network

Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
CASTAIC, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼

Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022. Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9.  According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis The post Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼ appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale

A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and sending another to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the […]
PALMDALE, CA

