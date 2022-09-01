Read full article on original website
Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO
The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
Tourists Roasted Online for Getting Within Inches of Huge Goat at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
We at Outsider know not to get close to the wildlife at Glacier or any other National Parks. But, it seems like not everyone is so outdoors-savvy just yet. Call this a learning experience for those who still choose to try and get close to wildlife. A handful of tourists...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Gets Extremely Close to Two Bison for a Picture
Yellowstone National Park has a serious “touron” problem, with this latest example showcasing how willing visitors are to tempt fate. If this is your first time seeing the word “touron,” allow us to explain. Tourist-to-wildlife encounters have become so prevalent (especially in Yellowstone) that this new word, “touron,” has become part of American vernacular. It’s a combination of the words tourist and moron, and once felt harsh. Today, however, it unfortunately feels too kind, if anything.
New York Hiker Falls 150-Feet Off Waterfall Into a Gorge
A New York woman hiker who was hiking fell down a waterfall and plunged 150 feet into a gorge located in central New York. This is according to state police officials and The Slate. We also learned that a number of rescue teams were called upon to help out. They would go through the woods near a creek.
Man Drowns in Front of Lake Mead National Recreation Area Visitors
National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body of a Lake Mead visitor after witnesses attempted to save the man. On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 2, a 44-year-old male was spotted by fellow visitors as he struggled in the waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area‘s Lake Mohave. According to their account, he was attempting to swim back to his boat. But the man was not wearing a lifejacket or any “personal floatation device,” the park reports, and was “unable to retrieve multiple life jackets that were thrown overboard from bystanders on the boat.”
Rocky Mountain National Park Rescues Driver Stuck 500 Feet Down Steep Slope
One section of the Rocky Mountain National Park was closed recently as officials work to extract a vehicle that was stuck in a very dangerous situation. The shutdown occurred when Rocky Mountain National Park staff and the area tow truck staff were called to help a vehicle on a section of Trail Ridge Road. The crews and officials were called to the area after a vehicle drove 500 feet off the designated Trail Ridge Road area. The vehicle sat on a dangerous 500-foot slope waiting for rescue, the National Parks Service reports.
