Yellowstone National Park has a serious “touron” problem, with this latest example showcasing how willing visitors are to tempt fate. If this is your first time seeing the word “touron,” allow us to explain. Tourist-to-wildlife encounters have become so prevalent (especially in Yellowstone) that this new word, “touron,” has become part of American vernacular. It’s a combination of the words tourist and moron, and once felt harsh. Today, however, it unfortunately feels too kind, if anything.

