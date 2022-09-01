Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns walks out of press conference, refuses to answer questions after WWE Clash at the Castle
If you missed it, WWE is airing a press conference with some of the wrestlers who competed at Clash at the Castle. The press conferences started with Triple H talking about the show and the economic boost that WWE gave to Cardiff with more than 70 percent of the fans in attendance coming in from places outside of the city.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Title Match
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and since then he’s defended his title a few times. On Saturday fans saw The Tribal Chief put the belts on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and Roman picked up a big win over Drew when NXT star Solo Sikoa debuted and helped Roman retain.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Last Rodeo: Mickie James Recreates Classic Storyline To End Her Career
Well it worked for Flair. Women’s wrestling has come a long way in the last few years but that might not have been possible without the efforts of some of the legends that came before this generation. There were a lot of women who put in some serious work to get this far and some of them are still around today. Now though, one of them seems ready to hang it up, but she has something to do first.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
PWMania
Backstage Update on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order and Kickoff Match Plans
Today’s Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show match will feature Madcap Moss and The Street Profits against Theory and Alpha Academy. The main event is scheduled to get the most time out of all the matches, according to Fightful Select. It’s worth noting that Paul Heyman and WWE Tag...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Explains How The Rock’s Success In Hollywood Resulted In WWE Stars Being Kept Out Of Movies
That was the mindset during Pearl Harbor. It was also Kurt Angle’s mindset when he won a gold medal — with a broken freakin’ neck. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend had to unlearn some of these traits when making the transition from legitimate athlete to sports entertainer.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
PWMania
JBL Returns for New Storyline, Change to Baron Corbin’s Character Teased
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has returned to SmackDown for a new storyline. Kayla Braxton interviewed Happy Baron Corbin backstage about last week’s loss to Ricochet on Friday night’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Corbin refused to discuss the match because he is happy and lives a good life, and he does not dwell on the past. He continued his promo by saying he knows he’s the best man in the locker room and that he was on his way to the ring to issue an open challenge. Whoever answered his open challenge, Corbin vowed to send them crawling back no matter who approached them.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
PWMania
Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details
The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by...
Yardbarker
Watch: Every Goldberg match since 2016 return: WWE Playlist
Watch every Goldberg match since he returned to the ring in 2016, featuring Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and more. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
PWMania
Tyson Fury Comments on Possible WWE Career, Triple H Reacts
Boxer Tyson Fury made comments about the possibility of having a wrestling career with WWE during a press conference that took place after the 2022 WWE Clash held at the Castle. “At the moment, I’m a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take...
411mania.com
Mick Foley On His Impressions Of Will Ospreay, Great Matches vs. Great Storylines In Wrestling
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his impressions of Will Ospreay, great matches vs. great storylines in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his impressions of Will Ospreay: “He’s phenomenal. He’s incredible with the stuff that he can...
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Nine Report: Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella
-Season Finale for this show and we close with Stephanie vs. Brie. I assume this will also include the HHH/Daniel Bryan story as well. Let’s get to it!. -The teaser focuses on Steph/Brie obviously, but it has HHH and Bryan as talking heads as well. -Show opening!. – As...
