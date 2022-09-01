13-year-old boy battling possible brain-eating amoeba transferred to treatment facility in Chicago

A 13-year-old boy who gained national attention after likely being infected by a brain-eating amoeba is now out of Golisano Children’s Hospital. Caleb Ziegelbauer now has a bed at a Chicago treatment facility focusing on disorders of consciousness.

In their first time addressing the media, Caleb’s parents didn’t say a whole lot about what’s next in his medical journey. They were overwhelmed with emotion that this move was even possible. However, they did repeat over and over again, with tears in their eyes, that they know Caleb will fight his way back to them.

“Caleb is brave, Caleb is strong, Caleb is a fighter, Caleb is young, Caleb is healthy, Caleb has a brain capable of healing,” Caleb’s mom, Jessi Ziegelbauer, said Wednesday.

She said those affirmations are just one of the many mantras they’ve had while in intensive care.

You may remember, we first told you about Caleb’s condition in mid July. In an exclusive interview, Caleb’s aunts shared how the teen went swimming at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1 and started feeling sick about a week later.

“By July 7 at night Caleb started telling me he had a headache. By the 8-9th he had a fever, by the 9th when he was hallucinating we jumped in the car and took him right to the emergency room at Golisano,” Jessi recalled.

She, and the whole medical team, believe Caleb was infected by an extremely rare amoeba, Naegleri Fowleri, that typically kills patients within 10 days.

Caleb proved to be more than just a statistic. He finished the 28 day protocol for the amoeba, despite never fully testing positive for it, and after 54 days in the hospital Caleb is moving to his next step. Jessi couldn’t help but tear up trying to say thank you to so many people who helped their family get to this point.

“How can you thank thousands of people and make it sound sincere? To the entire staff of the emergency department, the PICU and imaging at Golisano Children’s hospital, you saved our baby,” she said. “We told them where we wanted to go and they made it happen.”

Where they wanted to go was the Shirley Ryan AgilityLab in Chicago. Thanks to JetICU, the Ziegelbauer’s flew there for free today. The hope is the specialized rehab facility will wake Caleb up.

“Listen. He’s already fought one of the hardest, most rare diseases there are,” Jared Wayt said, director of EMS for JetICU. “[We’re] not going to let a couple hour flight up to Chicago stop his recovery.”

Caleb’s family requested not to have any pictures taken of him today as he was being loaded into the jet. Since he isn’t awake yet, the family’s hope is that the first chance he’s seen on the news is when he can tell his story for himself.

“I can’t wait for him to share his story with you. It’s his and only his to share,” his mom said.