Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night. Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport

We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ashley's forecast

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Wolf Pack running game, defense once again propels team to victory. Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14 Saturday Web Weather. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM PDT. Intense...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Record September heat for Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the busiest days all year at the airport as visitors to the area head home after a three-day weekend. But added to that mix is the Burning Man crowd, headed home after days spent on the playa. Bikes and bags are unloaded...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race

For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
MINDEN, NV

