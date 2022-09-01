Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
KOLO TV Reno
Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night. Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
Record-Courier
A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport
We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
Visitors escape the heat as Lake Tahoe embraces Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the heatwave grips California, many people are looking for ways to cool down. A popular spot is Lake Tahoe as South Lake Tahoe looks to embrace Labor Day weekend again fully. As the valley continues to hit consecutive days of triple-digit heat. Some people like Dylan Eterovich of […]
KOLO TV Reno
Ashley's forecast
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Wolf Pack running game, defense once again propels team to victory. Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14 Saturday Web Weather. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM PDT. Intense...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Meet Dr. Joanne Royer, Morning Break’s newest monthly contributor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Dr. Joanne Royer! She has spent more than two decades as a psychotherapist helping clients through traditional talk-therapy. Now her style of helping has evolved to life coaching specifically in helping people “put self-doubt to bed.”. Her mission is to empower woman to learn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
Burning Man 2022: Welcome back to the Default World, Burners. Here are RGJ's photos from the playa
Welcome back, Burners -- here's hoping for a gentle re-entry to the Default World and safe travels to wherever you are returning to. While you were on the playa, you might've missed these photos from RGJ journalists Andy Barron and Ed Komenda. Take a look, and remember those Waking Dreams. Things started hot and...
KOLO TV Reno
13-year-old Cooper Sandoval to be a guest speaker at Philanthropy Leaders Summit this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are more inspiring than young people going above and beyond to help those in our community. And 8th grader from Reno, Cooper Sandoval, is doing just that. Despite just being 13 years old, he has an incredible list of accomplishments all in the name...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
KOLO TV Reno
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the busiest days all year at the airport as visitors to the area head home after a three-day weekend. But added to that mix is the Burning Man crowd, headed home after days spent on the playa. Bikes and bags are unloaded...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
2news.com
Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race
For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
Record-Courier
The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
Comments / 0