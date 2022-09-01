Read full article on original website
Schrock: Five bold predictions for Bears, including Fields' leap
The Bears ran through their preseason slate in short order, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs' B team, the Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns en route to a 3-0 record. The Bears open the regular season by welcoming Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field on Sunday.
How Pringle worked to build chemistry with Fields while injured
LAKE FOREST – Coming into training camp, the Bears were counting on Byron Pringle to take hold of the No. 2 receiver spot opposite Darnell Mooney and become a reliable target for quarterback Justin Fields. But Pringle injured his quadriceps during an individual drill in training camp and missed...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of Week 1
The final weekend without NFL football until February has come and gone. Now, it’s time for the games to matter. The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills open the season Thursday at SoFi Stadium, and the NFL won’t stop until it crowns a champion.
Bears practice with full complement of WRs again
For the first time in a long time, the Bears had a full complement of healthy wide receivers at practice. On Monday, Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle each returned from their injuries. Waiver claim addition Ihmir Smith-Marsette joined the mix, too, giving Justin Fields six WRs to target. It’s an encouraging step as the offense begins to prepare for the 49ers in earnest, but Matt Eberflus said the guys returning to practice have a lot of work ahead of them to get ready for Week 1.
Bears to try Lucas Patrick at center and guard
Lucas Patrick returned to Bears practice on Monday as a limited participant, and the Bears are hopeful he’ll be good to go for Week 1’s matchup against the 49ers. What’s still questionable, however, is where Patrick will line up on the offensive line. The Bears will first...
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Matchup vs. Deebo gives Johnson chance to make loud statement
LAKE FOREST – Jaylon Johnson, like many around Halas Hall, feels like people are sleeping on the Bears entering the 2022 season. That's expected for a team in Year 0 of a complete rebuild. But Johnson and the Bears get a chance to send a message in Week 1...
Fields among preseason winners while 49ers fumble Jimmy G scenario
Finally, the games count. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams kicking off the season Thursday night against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Matt Eberflus era will get underway on Sept. 11 in Chicago when the Bears welcome...
Six NFL players who faced their former team in Week 1
When NFL stars switch teams, they typically have some time to get acclimated with their new club before returning to their old stomping grounds. Tom Brady, for instance, played a full season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl before making a highly anticipated homecoming at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots in 2021. Similarly, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana had a full season under their belts before they finally faced their original teams.
DeRozan shares frustration with B/R after 'overrated' list
DeMar DeRozan has had enough. The Chicago Bulls star expressed his frustration in a Tweet on Sunday night, responding to the ongoing rankings the media has been giving him in the last few years. Last year, the 33-year-old forward was dismantled by being called one of the worst free agents...
