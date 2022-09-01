For the first time in a long time, the Bears had a full complement of healthy wide receivers at practice. On Monday, Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle each returned from their injuries. Waiver claim addition Ihmir Smith-Marsette joined the mix, too, giving Justin Fields six WRs to target. It’s an encouraging step as the offense begins to prepare for the 49ers in earnest, but Matt Eberflus said the guys returning to practice have a lot of work ahead of them to get ready for Week 1.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO