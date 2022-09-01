ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears practice with full complement of WRs again

For the first time in a long time, the Bears had a full complement of healthy wide receivers at practice. On Monday, Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle each returned from their injuries. Waiver claim addition Ihmir Smith-Marsette joined the mix, too, giving Justin Fields six WRs to target. It’s an encouraging step as the offense begins to prepare for the 49ers in earnest, but Matt Eberflus said the guys returning to practice have a lot of work ahead of them to get ready for Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears to try Lucas Patrick at center and guard

Lucas Patrick returned to Bears practice on Monday as a limited participant, and the Bears are hopeful he’ll be good to go for Week 1’s matchup against the 49ers. What’s still questionable, however, is where Patrick will line up on the offensive line. The Bears will first...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#49ers#Bears#American Football
NBC Sports Chicago

Six NFL players who faced their former team in Week 1

When NFL stars switch teams, they typically have some time to get acclimated with their new club before returning to their old stomping grounds. Tom Brady, for instance, played a full season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl before making a highly anticipated homecoming at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots in 2021. Similarly, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana had a full season under their belts before they finally faced their original teams.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy